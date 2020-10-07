GREAT FALLS - As the Blackfeet Reservation continues its COVID-19 lockdown, it’s getting help in curbing the virus from Montana’s National Guard following a surge in active cases.
With novel Coronavirus shortening tribal staff and healthcare workers across the reservation, 15 members of the National Guard will temporarily fill their roles in keeping communities safe. The team arrived Monday after COVID’s spread reached some essential crews, forcing them to quarantine and get medical attention.
“That’s when DES... or in this particular case the Montana National Guard can provide that short term assistance as needed,” said Major Dan Bushnell, a public affairs officer with the National Guard.
As Blackfeet Nation reaches over 320 ongoing cases, the National Guard will drive ambulances through local neighborhoods, aid as nursing assistants and deliver much needed supplies, allowing people to stay home as much as possible.
“This is really about Montanans helping Montanans… especially those that are quarantined or isolated, that it makes for sense for them to stay home when Montana Air and Army National Guard can provide those much needed supplies or food baskets to them,” said Maj. Bushnell.
“There’s all kinds of things that we’ll work with [the National Guard on), and so we really appreciate their efforts here in helping us get through this time,” said James McNeely, the public information officer with Blackfeet COVID-19 Pandemic Incident Command.
With no visitors allowed during the closure, reporters from Montana Right Now couldn’t drive up there from Great Falls. While it’s hard to say how the situation will evolve, McNeely says it’s more important than ever for people to come together in containing the virus through social distancing measures.
The National Guard may stay there for roughly two weeks, depending on the Reservation’s needs and how they develop over time.