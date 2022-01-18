Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. &&