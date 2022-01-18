GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The dust is settling in the Electric City after an exciting weekend of roping, riding, steer wrestling, and more at the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals.
The Montana PRCA Rodeo has been calling Great Falls home for 42 of the last 43 years.
The only reason it hasn't been 43 years is because COVID-19 pushed it to Kalispell last year.
Right now, organizers are focusing on celebrating the success seen this weekend after selling out on Saturday and almost selling out of Friday.
"You know, most of our contestants are from small towns across Montana. They don't have a whole lot of times where they get to go spend 3 days at one place. They can go check out all the businesses and see what's there," said Jack Stensland, Montana Circuit president.
This family friendly event helps hotels, restaurants, and other businesses in the area.
"Everybody enjoys it, the community enjoys it, the numbers I saw were very good. And also, our businesses really enjoy having those people come in and buy products and stay the night and that kind of stuff and visit great falls, so, we like it," said Cascade county commissioner, Don Ryan.
Some residents thought this year might be the last time the PRCA rodeo was in the Electric City and they were moving to Billings as their contract ended.
However, Stensland and Ryan both tell Montana Right Now that the rumor is just that - a rumor!
Stensland says Great Falls is home and they are working on finalizing a contract that will continue to bring the rodeo back for years to come.
