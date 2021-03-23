GREAT FALLS, Mont. - As 3.2 million Americans look to start a new business, The Blueprint says you need to take into consideration 6 key factors.
They say location matters more than you think and you need to keep in mind taxes, consumer spending, the number of new businesses, survival rate, and even the climate.
And they ranked Montana number 1 in the nation to start a small business.
"You know, Montana is a great state to just plain start a business and we see more entrepreneurs starting businesses in Montana than most other states," said president and CEO of the Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, Shane Etzwiler.
The Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce says the survival rate has been key in making sure Montana topped the list. Saying people feel a sense of community and togetherness here in the Treasure State.
"You know, the success rate and they typically take a look at it on a 3-5 year period. Is the business still up and running, is it still surviving, being successful after a period of 5 years? And generally is more than half fail within the 3 years and then another half of that half fail. And so what's neat about Montana is that is in excess of 50% are still in business after 5 years," said Etzwiler.
Inge's Fashions in downtown Great Falls has been around since 1982 and they're echoing the chamber's comments saying Montana is a place people love and feel at home.
"Montana... of course everybody knows Montana is one of the most wonderful state in the country and everybody wants to come to Montana now," said Inge Buchholz, owner of Inge's Fashions.
But one thing she says that has helped business is consumer spending.
"People would come in - Oh I want to shop local, I want to shop local. And we thanked them for shopping local because that's what it's all about. We are the heart of the city and we need to have that support," said Buchholz.
And if you're looking to start a small business, she has some advice for you.
"If that's your dream... do it. Because if you don't you're always going to wonder what would have happened if I didn't open it up. So, just go ahead write out your proposal and see what you can do - go to the bank if you have to to get the money for it. But I think if you have that dream, just pursue it, do it," said Buchholz.
You'll see more and more businesses pop up around Montana as a new wave of people are looking to call it home.