Montana Redistricting Commission awaits final decision after more maps are brought to the table

GREAT FALLS, Mont- Originally maps 10 & 11 were the only two maps in the lineup but now maps 12 & 13 are brought to the table.
Unlike CP10, CP11 will include counties like Lewis & Clark, Broadwater, Gallatin, and Park in the western district.
The new maps (12 & 13) give a different approach, keeping Flathead County, Glacier County and a portion of Pondera County in the western district and dividing some of the lower counties.
There were multiple opinions between these four maps but there was one map, in particular, that wasn't on the list, that people were interested in.
"If you're going to actually follow Montana law, which you should, I insist you bring back CP1," said George Hudson.
CP1 would draw a line straight down but will still split through a couple of counties.
During public comment, there were a lot of questions, like determining if the district line should divide counties and if Helena should be a part of the eastern or western district.
After public comment was done it was still hard for commissioners to make a decision.
"When you focus on the substance of these proposals, we've shown that ours clearly meets all the criteria," said MDAC Commissioner Dan Stusek.
"I don't feel comfortable or good about moving that map knowing that the public has not really had the opportunity to analyze or really look at the impacts of it," said MDAC Commissioner Kendra Miller.
Officials did try to move forward with CP11 but after much thought, Presiding Officer Maylinn Smith decided it was best to give it more time.
"I actually feel like I need more information on CP12, I need public comment on it. So I’m going to vote no for moving CP11 forward at this time," said Smith.
Right now, CP11 and CP12 are at the top of the list, and officials will look to make a final decision in the next meeting.