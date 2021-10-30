Montana Redistricting Commission awaits final decision after more maps brought to the table

GREAT FALLS, Mont- Originally maps 10 & 11 were the only two maps in the lineup but now maps 12 & 13 are brought to the table.
Unlike CP10, CP11 will include counties like Lewis & Clark, Broadwater, Gallatin, and Park in the western district.
The new maps (12 & 13) give a different approach, keeping Flathead County, Glacier County and a portion of Pondera County in the western district and dividing some of the lower counties.
There were multiple opinions between these four maps but there was one map, in particular, that wasn't on the list, that people were interested in.
"If you're going to actually follow Montana law, which you should, I insist you bring back CP1," said George Hudson.
CP1 would draw a line straight down but will still split through a couple of counties.
Right now, CP11 and CP12 are at the top of the list, and officials will look to make a final decision in the next meeting.