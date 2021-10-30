Montana Redistricting Commission awaits final decision after more maps brought to the table

Weather Alert

...Wet Roadways to Freeze Tonight and Patchy Fog Development Possible... Periods of light snow have been falling over portions of Central and North-central MT for much of the day today, leaving many areas with wet roadways. Although the snow will be ending this evening, falling temperatures will cause any wet surfaces to freeze and become icy later tonight, especially bridges. In addition to that, patchy fog development is possible, which can cause sharp visibility reductions over short distances. Motorists should be aware of the possibility of encountering slippery sections on area roadways and potential sudden reductions in visibility while traveling.