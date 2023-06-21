GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Earlier this week, agents from the IRS Criminal Investigation Unit and Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (AFT) closed Highwood Creek Outfitters to search for financial documents.
Friday afternoon, Congressman Matt Rosendale announced he sent a letter to ATF Director Steven Dettelbach and IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel, asking for answers and calling the incident “outrageous.”
Rosendale asked Dettelbach and Werfel for answers behind Wednesday’s search, including why it was conducted.
“Under Director Dettelbach’s leadership of the ATF, a pattern of intimidation and harassment against hardworking Americans has emerged – Montanans will not tolerate these political witch hunts. I remind both Director Dettelbach and Commissioner Werfel that Congress has the power of the purse, and I will ensure that funding for these agencies is not weaponized against the American people,” Rosendale said in his letter
Rosendale was in Great Falls and talked with Highwood Creek Outfitters owner Tom Vanhoose.
Senator Steve Daines also sent a letter to IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel asking for answers.
“I write today seeking further clarification surrounding events that took place on June 14, 2023 at Highwood Creek Outfitters gun shop in Great Falls, Montana. According to the owner and local reporting on the event, 20 armed federal agents entered the store, remained on the premises for several hours, and confiscated several boxes worth of documents. Among the documents reportedly seized were Firearms Transaction Records (ATF Form 4473) that contain the personally identifiable information (PII) of prospective firearm purchasers. With the PII of an unknown number of Montanans potentially collected by your agents, the store’s customers and the community are rightfully concerned. As a result, local law enforcement has been inundated with calls and inquiries seeking information they are unable to provide,” Daines’ letter reads.
We have reached out to the Great Falls Police Department and IRS and have not heard back at this time. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.
You can read Rosendale’s full letter here.
You can read Daines' full letter here.
Article update on June 21, 2023 with a release from Senator Steve Daines.
