This Friday marks Montana Right Now's annual 'Spirit of Giving Day' to help families in need across the state this holiday season.
Toys for Tots North/Central Montana Coordinator Marylou Brewster says more families are turning to them for assistance during a year where COVID has made financial hardship common for so many.
Collection boxes are already set up at all Taco John's locations throughout Great Falls and Helena for people to drop off gifts for families in need. Our team will be stationed at the 10th Avenue South location all day Friday to say thanks as you donate.
Toys for Tots has been going strong since 1947, but this year in particular could mark one the hardest years for their campaign. The program was unable to host their yearly fundraiser, like so many other non profits this season, which brought in about $40,000 last year. On top of that, there are about half as many drop off boxes around town because so many businesses are closed. Brewster says they need you now more than ever in order to make this a successful season.
"We're hoping that people take a second and realize we need their help. We need them to go out and buy a toy and put it in our box. We need them to give money and donations. We just really need help this year. All of our fundraisers except for our Spirit of Giving Day has been canceled. Being able to help these kids is our greatest wish," said Brewster.
This year Toys for Tots of North/Central Montana has partnered with Saint Vincent Du Paul to help local families in our area to help struggling parents.
"They're scared they want to make sure that their little ones have something for Christmas. These people are counting on us. We never want to have to say 'I'm sorry, we can't help you.' We have to rely heavily on our community that's always been so giving and I know that the ones who can help this year will."
Anyone who donates could be chosen to win 2 roundtrip tickets on Alaska Air. Winners will be contacted at the end of the drive.