Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow in excess of 6 inches possible for elevations above about 5000 feet. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin and Meagher Counties. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult over mountain passes. The heavy, wet nature of the snow could cause power outages. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&