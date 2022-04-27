GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Montana Rush Soccer will use funds raised at the Confero Sports Foundation Mixer in May are going to improvements at the Soccer Complex.
The Confero Sports Foundation said they are partnering with Montana Rush Soccer for the Confero Sports Foundation Mixer, which will be held Wednesday, May 4 from 5:30 to 8:00 pm at the Exhibition Hall at the Montana ExpoPark.
Food is included with your ticket, and beverages, a 50/50 auction and a silent auction will be offered at the event.
Individual tickets are $25, or a book of 10 tickets can be bought for $200.
Tickets can be bought at the Montana ExpoPark Administration Office, or from a representative with Montana Rush Soccer or Confero Sports Foundation.
“The Foundation is excited to concentrate their efforts with the Montana Rush Soccer program this year to help provide a significant impact for the Great Falls community,” Confero Sports Foundation Chairman Roger Lesofski said. “Montana Rush Soccer helps bring together the Great Falls community with many options for soccer from youth recreation to adult leagues. In addition, they hold tournaments at the Soccer Complex that help bring in visitors to our Great Falls community and have a significant impact on the local economy.”
According to the Confero Sports Foundation, in the last 38 years, they have raised funds to promote major sporting events in Great Falls, with their total contributions equaling over $405,000.
You can find out more about the mixer or get involved with the Foundation by contacting Confero ChairmanRoger Lesofskiat rogerles@charter.netor 406-788-4661.
