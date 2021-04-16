Montana schools celebrate Purple Up Day across Montana; military student and family appreciation month

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - April is month of the military child and today is national 'Purple Up' day in the Treasure State to honor their strength and sacrifices.
95% of students who go to Loy Elementary in Great Falls come from military families. Their teachers go above and beyond for the kids everyday; making sure their emotional and academic needs are met in an inclusive environment. Ms. Jolene DeRosa teaches sixth grade students at Loy and comes from a military family too. She said she understands the exact struggles these kids face, like moving during the school year, having a parent leave for deployment, or return home. She said one of the hardest parts of her job parts is getting everyone on the same page when kids have been traveling across the world and know different languages.
"It's the learning gaps and trying to fill those needs because we need to get them where they need to be, but sometimes you have to do a little backfill to make up for the traveling,” DeRosa said.
Three schools in Great Falls and five across Montana have been awarded Purple Star status for their efforts. That's a national recognition for dedication to students and staff who provide for military families and their children. Loy Elementary joins North Middle School and CMR High School in the electric city.
Ms. DeRosa says she's especially proud of her student's worldly knowledge and believes that will set them up for future success.
Superintendent of schools Elsie Arntzen will meet with students and staff at all of those schools in Great Falls to personally thank them for their efforts. More information from Great Falls Public Schools is listed below:
"
The entire month of April is designated as the Month of the Military Child, but April 16th has a special place in that observance for Great Falls Public Schools. Superintendent Arntzen from the Office of Public Instruction along with Colonel Martinez and other representatives from Malmstrom Airforce Base will be joining GFPS students and staff to celebrate Purple Up Day and recognize our three Purple Star Schools.
Great Falls Public Schools will recognize military families, military family support communities, and others in the form of Purple Up! For Military Kids Day. The entire community is invited to wear purple on Friday, April 16th.“Purple Up! For Military Kids” is a day for Department of Defense Education Activity communities to wear purple to show support and thank military children for their strength and sacrifices.
Friday, April 16th we will begin the tour of schools at Loy Elementary. JROTC will host a flag raising ceremony at 9:00 AM. Representatives from the Military branches are invited to meet staff and students. The next Purple Star School tour is North Middle School. They have painted purple rocks that are placed in the community for folks to find and enjoy. Lunch is hosted at GFHigh School (see schedule below).
Three schools in Great Falls (five in Montana) were awarded Purple Star status by the Montana Military Interstate Children's Compact Commission: Loy Elementary, North Middle School and CMR High School.
The Purple Star is awarded to schools that "go above and beyond to provide inclusive environments for active military families." Glacier High School in Kalispell and Valley Christian in Missoula also received the recognition.
95% of Loy's student body consists of military students. GFPS district has over 500 military students among 300 families. The district's JROTC program is "thriving" with 53 cadets between CMR and Great Falls high School. Counselors at North and CMR help connect students with activities, sports, music and other extra curriculars outside of the classroom.
This is the first year that Montana has instituted Purple Star recognition, which is a national effort.
Montana Military Interstate Children's Compact Commissioner Hal Stearns said that the purpose of the Purple Star program is to recognize and celebrate the children of military families, as well as the schools that support them.
The Montana Military Interstate Children's Compact Commission was adopted by the legislature in 2013 as part of a national compact and commitment to remove barriers to educational success imposed on children of military families. Arntzen serves as the commission chair, other members include Montana Representative Ed Buttrey, Lisa Saff with Malmstrom Air Force Base, GFPS Superintendent Tom Moore, Mark Beckman of MHSA and Michelle Bogden with the National Guard."