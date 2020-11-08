8 western Montana schools closed due to weather, roads

Following a snowstorm that knocked out power across Montana, some schools are going to be closed or using remote learning on Monday, September 9.

The following are schools that will be closed for the day Monday.

Big Sandy Schools

Conrad Public Schools

Fairfield Public Schools

Fort Shaw Elementary

Geyser Public Schools

Simms High School

Sun River Valley School District

 

Schools that will be holding class virtually Monday:

Cascade Schools will be holding classes virtually Monday. For more information, you can visit their Facebook page here. 

Great Falls Central Catholic will be using remote learning on Monday due to weather and road conditions. Students or parents are asked to check their Google classroom in the morning for class time. More information is on Mustang Roundup for students the high school says.

Tags

News For You