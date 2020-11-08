Weather Alert

...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 45 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...UNTIL 8 AM MST MONDAY. * IMPACTS...VISIBILITY WILL BE NEAR ZERO AT TIMES THROUGH THIS EVENING. TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE. SNOWFALL RATES UP TO 1 INCH PER HOUR ARE POSSIBLE THROUGH THE REST OF THIS EVENING IN HILL AND BLAINE COUNTIES. WIDESPREAD BLOWING SNOW WILL SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...SNOW AND WINDS WILL GRADUALLY DIMINISH LATE THIS EVENING AND OVERNIGHT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TRAVEL SHOULD BE RESTRICTED TO EMERGENCIES ONLY. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, HAVE A WINTER SURVIVAL KIT WITH YOU. IF YOU GET STRANDED, STAY WITH YOUR VEHICLE. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&