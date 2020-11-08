Following a snowstorm that knocked out power across Montana, some schools are going to be closed or using remote learning on Monday, September 9.
The following are schools that will be closed for the day Monday.
Big Sandy Schools
Conrad Public Schools
Fairfield Public Schools
Fort Shaw Elementary
Geyser Public Schools
Simms High School
Sun River Valley School District
Schools that will be holding class virtually Monday:
Cascade Schools will be holding classes virtually Monday. For more information, you can visit their Facebook page here.
Great Falls Central Catholic will be using remote learning on Monday due to weather and road conditions. Students or parents are asked to check their Google classroom in the morning for class time. More information is on Mustang Roundup for students the high school says.