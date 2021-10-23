GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Several sites are remotely participating in the 4th annual National Bison Day Virtual Expedition.
The virtual expedition is a free cross-country event that will be held on Nov. 6 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, and some Montana sites are participating.
This year the webinar excursion is expanding to locations in Canada and will celebrate America’s National Mammal.
The following are webinars that are being held on Nov. 6:
- “Bison and Owls” Go live with us on the trails at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie in Illinois where specialists with the USDA Forest Service and the Forest Preserve District of Will County will provide updates as they look for the bison! Will they see bison? Learn about the amazing relationship between bison and short-eared owls and the best places to watch for them this winter.
- “Bison in Art and Culture” Go with us live to the Lewis & Clark National Historic Trail Interpretive Center in Montana. See a historic drawing of bison and learn about the history of bison in art. The "Sacred Bison, Source of Life" presentation will provide an overview of the critical role of bison in the survival of Native people. This program will be presented from a very special bison-shaped canvas.
- “Historic Buffalo Jumps” Go with us to meet live with Interpreters with Montana State Parks at First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park in Ulm, Montana and historians at Head-Smashed-In Buffalo Jump World Heritage Site in Canada. We will see rock art that makes these treasured places some of the most cherished historic sites in the world.
“We are very excited about this year's National Bison Day program, and the conservation education partners who are involved from near and far,” said Clark Carlson–Thompson, Park Manager at First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. “For months, a team has been meeting regularly to strategize and plan for this to be an engaging program that we hope will provide a lasting experience that all ages can be part of from anywhere. If you love looking for bison and learning everything you can about them, you will want to participate in the program.”
If you are interested in the webinar, you can register online here.