GREAT FALLS- Sammy Kershaw has been announced as a part of the 2020 Montana State Fair lineup.
Kershaw will play Monday, July 27 at the Pacific Steel & Recycling Arena according to a release from Kim Lander, the Manager of Marketing and Sales at the Montana Expo Park.
Tickets for the concert will go on sale soon.
According to the Go ExpoPark website, the 2020 Montana State Fair night show lineup will be announced soon.
The Montana State Fair has also announced 'for KING & COUNTRY' as a part of their lineup as well.
