Montana State Fair finishes with a successful year

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - After a rough go in 2020, the 2021 Montana State Fair was able to bring back some excitement to the community and finish with a successful year.
Despite a need for workers, the state fair was still able to bring in some of their best food and best rides for people to enjoy.
Director Susan Shannon says this year the fair brought in more people than previous years, and there was no question everybody was ready to get out of the house and enjoy some outdoor fun once again.
"Yes, because we did not do anything. We just had to stay inside forever," said Tyler Wiese.
The fair finished with its last day Saturday and capped off the night with the PRCA Big Sky Pro rodeo.