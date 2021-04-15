GREAT FALLS, Mont. - After cancelling their event last year with public safety in mind, organizers say the Montana State Fair is coming back for its 90th year this summer.
The Montana Expo Park (MEP) tells Montana Right Now they plan on keeping things similar to past fairs, hosting live performances, booths and plenty of food trucks.
With people often coming from all over the state, the fair alone brings in an average over $2.5 million to Great Falls’ economy, said MEP Director Susan Shannon.
It’s hard to say how much will come in for 2021, but Shannon says she’s certain the decades-long tradition gives local vendors more exposure, while adding to the city’s sense of community.
“The ability for people to show their livestock and ability for people to show their exhibits are very important to the existence and ongoing fair world,” she said, “and of course your rodeos and your night shifts and your carnivals bring an element of entertainment as well as fun.”
After facing a financial blow from cancellations last year, one food truck owner says he’s looking forward to the fair’s return.
“Just the ability to be open and not have restrictions and [having] everyone out and enjoying everything, that’s what I’m looking forward to,” said Randy Deck, who owns Yogurt City and runs the Texas Twisted food truck. “It gives us all a fair chance at making some money, making people happy and and enjoying the fair the way it’s supposed to be.”
While Donut Bros Owner Joe Ferda juggled full and part-time jobs to stay afloat last year, he tells MRN he’s excited to sell mini donuts again for the sense of community that comes with it.
“It’s always just the meeting and being with the same people I’ve worked with for years over there... People come in from out of town and say, ‘You’re the only reason we come to the state fair, it’s to get your mini donuts,’” said Ferda.
The fair doesn’t have any COVID 19 specific guidelines lined up, though Shannon said that may change depending on what happens between now and opening day.
For now, she encourages anyone planning on going to be respectful, doing what’s best for them when it comes to social distancing.
The fair starts July 30 and ends Aug. 7, running from noon to midnight. In an email, organizers announced upcoming performances for the year Thursday morning, featuring musical performers and stand up comedians.