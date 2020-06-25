GREAT FALLS, Mont. – Great Falls College MSU and Montana State-Northern are deepening their relationship, with Montana State-Northern offering a wider range of classes on the Great Falls College campus.
As campuses in the Montana State University system, Great Falls College MSU and MSU-Northern have a long-standing history of working together. Northern has been offering education classes on the Great Falls College campus for years.
In fact, students can get an education degree from Northern without ever leaving Great Falls through the classes offered at Great Falls College. Students can first get their associate’s degree from Great Falls College and then transfer to Northern, where they can take classes in Great Falls to obtain their bachelor’s degree.
Longtime members of the community also will remember when Northern had a strong offering of its business classes in Great Falls.
Northern is bringing back business classes to the Great Falls campus this fall. Two upper division business classes will be offered in Great Falls: BFIN 322 Business Finance and BMGT 335 Management and Organization.
“Our focus is on providing educational opportunities to serve the community. Our relationship with MSU-Northern enables those in and around Great Falls to earn a bachelor’s degree in education or business without leaving the community,” said Dr. Leanne Frost, director of General Studies at Great Falls College.
Great Falls College and Northern have articulation agreements in place, including in business, that enable students to complete an associate's degree at Great Falls College and then smoothly transfer to Northern to complete a bachelor's degree -- either on its campus or online. Offering these two business classes in-person on Great Falls College's campus adds another opportunity for students to complete a bachelor's degree.
“By offering access to two high-demand bachelor’s degrees in Great Falls (Business and Education), we are building on the long-term relationship between MSU-Northern and Great Falls College MSU,” said Dr. R. Neil Moisey, provost and vice chancellor of academic affairs at Montana State-Northern. “We are looking at other bachelor degree programs to offer jointly in Great Falls based on student demand. The collaboration between the two campuses will expand these offerings.”
Those interested in taking either or both of the Northern business classes should contact Admissions at Northern. Those interested in starting their associate's degree at Great Falls College should contact Admissions at Great Falls College.
Great Falls College is starting its fall classes Aug. 17. All paperwork for Great Falls College needs to be submitted by Aug. 12.
Northern’s fall semester begins Aug. 31.