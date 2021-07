Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT... The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for Beaverhead, Big Horn, Broadwater, Carbon, Carter, Cascade, Chouteau, Custer, Deer Lodge, Fallon, Fergus, Gallatin, Glacier, Golden Valley, Granite, Jefferson, Judith Basin, Lake, Lewis and Clark, Liberty, Madison, Meagher, Missoula, Musselshell, Park, Petroleum, Pondera, Powder River, Powell, Ravalli, Rosebud, Silver Bow, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Teton, Treasure, Toole, Wheatland, and Yellowstone counties in effect until further notice. due to increasing particulate concentrations from local and regional fires This alert will be updated again at 9 AM MDT 7/28/21. An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near future. As of 9 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Bozeman, Broadus, and Hamilton are Unhealthy. As of 9 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Billings, Birney, Butte, Cut Bank, Dillon, Frenchtown, Great Falls, Helena, Lewistown, Malta, and Seeley Lake are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. As of 9 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Missoula, Thompson Falls are Moderate. When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion. For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental Quality at http://todaysair.mt.gov.

...A LINE OF SHOWERS AND GUSTY WINDS WILL AFFECT NORTH CENTRAL LEWIS AND CLARK... SOUTHEASTERN PONDERA...TETON AND NORTHWESTERN CASCADE COUNTIES... At 621 PM MDT, radar indicated showers were located over Teton and northwest Cascade counties. Movement was east northeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with these showers. Locations impacted include... Choteau, Fairfield, Dutton, Augusta, Fort Shaw, Fort Shaw, Power, Pishkun Reservoir, Vaughn, Sun River, Collins, Farmington and Simms. This includes the following highways... Interstate 15 between mile markers 288 and 327. Highway 200 between mile markers 117 and 139. Highway 89 between mile markers 9 and 52. Cloud to ground lightning is possible with these cells. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. If you are on area lakes, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Hot temperatures. High temperatures in the mid 90s to near 100 degrees, with slow cooling through the evening hours. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin, Meagher, Chouteau, Hill, Liberty, Broadwater, Jefferson and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark Counties. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. &&