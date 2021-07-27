On July 27, Vice President Kamala Harris met with tribal leaders from the Dakotas, Montana, and Alaska in Washington D.C. to discuss voting rights amid new restrictions at the state level.
In the last year, 18 states put new laws into place in an attempt to make elections more secure.
However, some say those laws could make it more difficult for certain groups of Americans to cast their vote.
"They are curbing access to early voting. They are limited what counts as ID in places that have voter ID. If you live on a reservation, 9 times out of 10 you don't have a street address. In terms of early voting - there are so many different things that are happening in this fight that speak specifically to tribal communities," said Symone Sanders, the senior advisor and chief spokesperson for the Vice President.
Here in Montana, the legislature passed HB 176 - ending same day voter registration which reservation voters in Montana have relied on since 2005.
HB 530 blocked organized ballot collection on rural reservations.
"The right to vote, like Vice President Harris often says is the right that unlocks all other rights in the United States of America," said Sanders.
Today the Vice President met with these leaders to discuss the work they are doing at the state level and how the white house can support them.
"The goal today and everyday is continue to communicate and keep the pressure up. That the white house believes we have to take action on voting rights. And action includes federal legislation - passing the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act but it also means educating ourselves about what is happening across the country in communities large and small, urban and rural, the rights that folks have," said Sanders.
Sanders tells Montana Right Now that these issues don't just effect Montana Native American communities; it also effects older voter populations, voters with disabilities, people of color, and young voters.
"The vice president regularly reminds us that our democracy is stronger when everyone has the ability and participates and it is weakest when anyone is left out," said Sanders.
Right now, both of the Montana Laws are being challenged by the ACLU and the Native American Rights Fund.