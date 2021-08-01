Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for Portions of central and southwest Montana, including the following areas, in central Montana, Cascade and Meagher. In southwest Montana, Broadwater, Gallatin, Jefferson and Madison. * From Monday afternoon through Monday evening. * Slow moving showers and thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rain may result in flash flooding, including debris flows from area burn scars. * Backcountry roads, particularly those vulnerable to flash flooding, may become impassable or cut off. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&