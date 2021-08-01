GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) celebrated one year of operations at their Clinic at 1400 29th Street South, Suite 1.
The Anniversary ceremony began with a welcome by MTVAHCS Executive Director, Dr. Judy Hayman.
During the ceremony, volunteers and nurses were highlighted in recognition.
"You stepped up and probably went out of your comfort zone in ways that nobody can imagine before the pandemic joined us... I actually think the pandemic brought us all closer as a team and kind of made connections across the state that were previously there but I think they're much stronger now,” Dr.Hayman said. “That's what makes the VA unique. It's all of you and the fact that we have the honor for serving veterans."
This clinic was the first VA outpatient clinic in the Treasure State to be designed around the patient-aligned care team, or PACT Model, which is different from what you may have seen in other clinics.
Each patient is assigned primary care provider, a registered nurse care manager, a licensed practical nurse or medical assistant, and an administrative clerk.
Over 14 exam rooms are offered by the facility, including two primary care exam rooms geared specifically towards female veterans.