HELENA - The Montana VA has seen an 840% growth in their telehealth service called VA Video Connect in the first 7 months since the coronavirus pandemic hit Montana.
Tom Carlson, facility telehealth coordinator for VA Montana health said telehealth has helped keep providers and veterans safe.
"It's really been a game-changer for the VA. It's allowed us to continue to care for our veterans in the safety of their own home," said Carlson
"Video telehealth has become really important. A lot of them, it's just so hard to travel. Especially in this day and age with the pandemic," said Kerrie Mountan, a telehealth clinical technician for the VA Clinic in Great Falls.
VA Video Connect is a secure platform where veterans can connect with their providers from anywhere.
"The provider may be able to share their computer screen. So, if they've got x-rays, or lab values, or an EKG, or something they want to show to the veteran they can do that. We can invite other providers into the appointment, we can invite other family members. And those family members don't have to be in the same space as the veterans… They can all join this type of virtual medical room," said Carlson.
The VA says some veterans struggle with having to learn something new.
"I think there is sort of a perception that tech is hard to do or unattainable. Or something like that," Tera Delaney, a nurse practitioner at the VA Clinic in Great Falls.
But it's as simple as 1, 2, 3. All you have to do is click on the link sent to your phone or email, download the app if you're on your smartphone, and then fill in your name and location. Then you'll be connected to a provider.
"They can see me on this screen and I can see them. And we can talk about whatever it is they need to talk about for their visit," said Delaney.
For specialty care, they also offer another type of telehealth option.
It's called clinical video telehealth. This allows veterans to come to a clinic and see specialty providers from across the country.
"We would connect with the provider, the provider will be on this screen and the provider will see the patient," said Mountan.
Veterans can see dermatologists, neurologists, mental health providers, and more.
"It just cuts down travel for the veteran. They're able to see these specialty providers. The providers, many are sometimes a thousand miles away and they're right here in the clinic," said Mountan.
Carlson also said the VA Hospital has a new program called Telecritical Care. There is a computer, camera, and speaker set up in the ICU which allows doctors to talk to other specialists throughout the country if they have a question about a patient.
"They can literally be in that room with the veteran within seconds," said Carlson.
