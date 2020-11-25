Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE BUREAU OF INDIAN AFFAIRS AND FEDERAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION ARE ATTEMPTING TO LOCATE MILDRED ALEXIS OLD CROW. MILDRED ALSO GOES BY MILLIE. SHE IS AN EIGHT YEAR OLD FEMALE, WITH BROWN HAIR AND BROWN EYES, AND A DATE OF BIRTH OF MAY 3RD 2012. MILDRED IS CONSIDERED TO BE OF SMALL STATURE FOR HER AGE. IT IS POSSIBLE THAT MILDRED HAS PHYSICAL INJURIES. LAW ENFORCEMENT HAS BEEN UNABLE TO CONFIRM THE WHEREABOUTS AND WELL-BEING OF MILDRED. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT THE CROW B I A LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY AT (406) 638-2631, OR CONTACT THE F B I AT (801) 579-1400, AND SELECT OPTION 2.

...AREAS OF FOG ON THE EAST SLOPES OF THE ROCKIES THIS EVENING... CLEARING SKIES AND DECREASING WINDS ON THE EAST SLOPES OF THE ROCKIES THIS EVENING AFTER THIS AFTERNOON'S SNOW SHOWERS, HAVE ALLOWED AREAS OF FOG TO FORM ON THE PLAINS. VISIBILITY WILL BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE MILE IN THESE FOGGY AREAS. WESTERLY WINDS SHOULD INCREASE LATER THIS EVENING, WHICH SHOULD HELP DECREASE THE FOG.