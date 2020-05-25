GREAT FALLS - While the Montana Veterans Memorial Alliance in the Electric City is no stranger to memorial day commemorations, Monday’s ceremony went virtual for the first time in 15 years to protect community members from COVID-19.
With a shorter running time and lack of a crowd, 2020’s event feels smaller than most, a deliberate decision from organizers, who say they didn’t want to put the public at risk.
Even so, a dozen or so people dropped by, watching from behind a makeshift barrier.
As the MVMA streamed its service online, marchers, music players and boy scout members took turns honoring those who paid the ultimate price in their service to the U.S., including World War One veterans from Great Falls High, who died during the spanish influenza.
While half an hour wasn’t enough time for mentioning the 50 Montanan veterans who died during the 9-11 event, MVMA said they aren’t forgotten.
”Normally we ring the bell, but we’ve abbreviated that but their names are still in the program and they’re honored on the website, so we haven’t forgotten them,” said Retired Army Lt. Col Richard Liebert, the Memorial Day master of ceremonies. “And we want to make sure all our veterans in all our local cemeteries have their flag posted.”
Speakers also presented the second Gold Star by-way marker in all of Montana, symbolizing honor, hope and healing for family members who lost loved ones while on active duty.
If you missed the livestream, you can watch the fully recorded version tomorrow on montanaveteransmemorial.org .