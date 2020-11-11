GREAT FALLS - People in Great Falls are getting ready to salute the brave this Veteran’s Day. This year the Montana Veteran’s Memorial will virtually broadcast their 15th annual event from Centene Stadium starting at 11 am. The event usually draws dozens and is one of the largest memorial ceremonies in the state. People can also watch their live stream on Facebook.
Montana Veterans Memorial to host virtual Veteran’s Day ceremony
Several honorary guest speakers will address the crowd; remembering lives lost for our country. Active leaders from Malmstrom Air Force Base, the Marine Corps, and retired figures will honor the brave for their sacrifices.
"Veterans day for me is kind of honoring all of the people who have stepped up to the plate, signed a blank check to the United States Government that says 'We will protect to defend' and each and everyone of us has done that. Some of us have done it in hostile times and others between hostilities but nevertheless, all veterans are painted with the same brush and we're all a brother,” said Michael Winters, President of the Montana Veterans Memorial.
He explains why it’s important to honor veterans this year more than ever, especially after a Presidential election and during a time when our nation seems so politically divided.
“Our freedoms that we enjoy today have been guaranteed by the men and women serving in the military and we need to remember that.”
Last week members of the Montana Veterans Memorial Association met to quality check 98 new tiles paying tribute to fallen heroes at the memorial next to Centene Stadium in Great Falls.
