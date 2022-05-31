GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Montana Veterans Memorial in the Electric City will be closed for construction starting on June 1, 2022.
The memorial has been in Great Falls since 2006 and the concrete from the parking lot to the flag poles have been shifting over the years due to an unstable base containing reject fill material and so they are going to replace it.
"We'll be replacing that with a very high quality fill and that whole process should take about 6-8 weeks," said Michael Winters, founder of the memorial.
They are estimating between 4,000-4,400 square feet of concrete will be replaced.
Winters says the construction is important to ensure public safety.
"We'd rather not delay the maintenance because somewhere down the pike it's going to get to the point it needs to get done immediately. So rather than to wait, our committee and our president, Star Darko, has said lets get it done now," said Winters.
It also helps to maintain the integrity of the memorial where there are over 8,000 tiles honoring both past and present military veterans.
"We have a huge military history here. It's the home of the MANG and Malmstrom and we go back so far with military history," said Winters."
That's not the only project they are working on.
In the 1900's, two pillars were given to the city and they have been apart of the memorial since it's opened.
Winters say they came with an eternal flame that's never been lit.
"Now, our committee has decided to take it upon ourselves to relight with solar and LED lights," said Winters.
This memorial continues to be a living tribute to freedom and the sacrifices it requires.
"It's an important reminder to know where we've been, where we are, and where we're going and that's the bottom line," said Winters.
