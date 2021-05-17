Montana welcomes Nurse Act to help school nurse shortage

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - With the demand for school nurses increasing even more throughout the pandemic, Montana is welcoming a new initiative, bringing more resources to rural school districts.

To help improve student health in underserved Montana districts the state is now welcoming the Nurse Act, which will help students gain access to the care they need.

The act focuses on helping rural schools hire more nurses, by authorizing a grant program administered through the Department of Education to help schools cover the cost of hiring any additional nurses.

Schools will be able to apply for these additional resources based on the number of students that qualify for free or reduced-price school meals.

Montana only has four counties meeting the recommended nurse-to-student ratio, and in order to give students the best education, some believe this new act is just what Montana needs.

Montana State Director of the National Associations of School Nurses Karen Graf said, "The primary goal of schools is to educate students, but learning becomes more difficult for students in poor health."

Any school or district will be able to apply, but the act will be prioritized based on the applicant's high percentage of low-income students, and districts with no nurses.