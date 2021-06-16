LEWISTOWN, Mont. - Montana wildlife staff found a crayfish with native clams clamped to their feet, something they said they have never seen before.

Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks Region 6 wrote in a Facebook post they received a report in May of what was thought to be invasive zebra mussels stuck on the feet of native crayfish in the East Fork Reservoir outside of Lewistown. However, when wildlife staff took a closer look at the crayfish they determined the species was actually pea clams, a species native to Montana.

FWP said the pea clams are heavily populated in some areas, and when cray fish step on them, they clasp onto their feet creating what FWP calls "clam clogs".

The earlier alien invasive species (AIS) are notice, the sooner wildlife officials can work to eradicate the species out of the state. FWP said although this case was not an invasive species case, they encourage everyone to be watchful for AIS.

To report AIS:

Take a picture

Grab a specimen

Include the location

Call 406-444-2440, or report it online