GREAT FALLS - With the coronavirus impacting deployments overseas, dozens are rallying online to help a soldier from the Electric City through military care packages.
The out pour of support first began when the man himself, Specialist Marcus Hughes with the Montana Army National Guard, reached out with a simple Facebook message.
Born and raised in the Treasure State, Marcus was longing for home while stationed somewhere in Southwest Asia.
“I love Montana, I miss it very much. The sounds of Montana [like] the rivers running, the birds chirping,” Marcus said.
With local businesses and community centers nearby forced to close because of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Marcus and his fellow veterans in the 189th General Support Aviation Battalion weren’t exactly in high spirits.
“To me, morale is on a day by day case. Some days it’s awesome and some days it’s not great,” he said.
They did what they could to unwind in their off time despite pandemic-based restrictions, but their options were limited. After hearing about military care packages, Marcus reached out to the MONTANICA! Facebook page, asking Montanan companies for anything that reminded them of the state they hold dear, from state-themed shirts to snacks and decal.
As someone with his fair share of deployments, Page Administrator Dana Joe McDonald said he couldn’t help but feel for Marcus.
“When Specialist Hughes sent his message, it hit home,” said Dana Joe. “You’re a million miles from home. It’s rough. They’ve got each other, but you know they miss their families. They missed their loved ones back home.”
From shirts to stickers, Dana Joe said he’s talking with state companies like Double Tree in Helena and Hi-Country Beef Jerky for potential shipments to help soldiers like Marcus show their love for the Treasure State.
“There’s an immense sense of Montana pride with these people, and that’s what they want to show off,” Dana Joe explained.
Since the administrator shared Marcus’ text a week ago, dozens of people showed their own support, announcing packages of their own or giving kind words of encouragement. For Marcus, the move was above and beyond what he expected.
“That made me very happy just to see how many people are willing to do something for another Montanan that’s not home.”
Marcus should return from duty around late Summer or early Fall, depending on the situation. In the meantime, if you’d like to send a care package to Marcus directly, you can make shipments to the following address:
SPC Marcus Hughes
D Co., 1-189 GSAB
APO, AE 09330
The ‘APO’ above stands for ‘American Post Office.’ As a result, you won’t need any extra postage on your parcel to send it overseas. For more lengthy instructions on sending over military mail on the United States’ Postal Services’ official website.