GREAT FALLS, Mont. - It doesn't matter where you are in Montana, the Treasure State is bear country.
You typically think of seeing bears in mountains, but Montana Fish Wild Life and Parks says they're on the move east.
"There's fewer areas of unoccupied bear habitat. For new bears that are being born, that are searching for a place to go live, they're more likely to find that out on the follow a creek bottom east off the Rocky Mountain front and out into the unoccupied bear habitat, more out on the prairie or the breaks country," said Dave Hagengruber, communication and education program manager for MT FWP Region 4.
With more sightings and conflicts in the news, it's easy to think things have been bad this year, however bear managers with FWP say overall this spring and summer hasn't been especially busy for bear-human conflicts.
Saying in a statement, "The wet spring produced good growth of grass and vegetation, and so far, the berry crop seems at least to be average, which is an improvement over the past few years when we had poor production, so they have a pretty good amount of natural food to support themselves. As the summer heat dries out the vegetation, it will hopefully not impact the berries to much and the bears will begin keying in on that food source for the next couple months."
But FWP does say with more bears and more people in the state, it wouldn't be uncommon for you to see a bear while you're outdoors.
"During the hot months and just about anytime the bears, when they travel to places they like to travel where there's water, where there's shade, you know, they can rest in the shade and that describes the creek bottoms and the river bottoms. Especially those are the places where you find bears, which are also the places that, you know, we want to be when it's hot. We want to be near the water. We want to be in the shade. So it brings people and bears into close proximity," said Hagengruber.
FWP says bear spray is going to be your best friend, whether you're hiking in the mountains or walking by the river.
"You don't have to be afraid of encountering a bear, you just have to be prepared," said Hagengruber.
For more resources or information about bears in Montana, click here.
