GREAT FALLS, Mont. - More information has been released regarding an incident that led to Great Falls High School being locked down.
A release from the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) says a review of school video showed a male student acting as if he had a gun, pointing it at another student, and forcing them to raise their hands in the air.
Witnesses also said the student also made statements insinuating he had a gun.
The student’s actions alarmed other students, causing a report to staff, and as a matter of precaution, the police were notified and school staff locked down the school at the same time police were arriving.
Police determined the student left the school, and he was later found in the area.
An investigation found the student was using his phone in a way that made other students believe he was armed.
At this time the student’s motive is under investigation and he will complete remote learning until the GFPD and Great Falls Public Schools complete their respective reviews of the incident.