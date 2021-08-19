ST. MARY, Mont. - On lower Saint Mary's Lake outside of Glacier National Park, Blackfeet Law Enforcement is hoping they can get closer to finding missing Montana man, Leo Wagner.
Wagner was last seen near the banks of the lake in mid-April.
This isn't the first time they've closed off parts of St. Mary's to look for him, they did it once before back in June.
While there was no luck last time, BLES Captain Edwin Salois says smoother waters and clearing of the lake of all watercraft could make it easier for those searching the lake.
"We just didn't want any other watercraft on the lake in case somebody has to get in the water or anything like that we don't want them getting hit by other motors or anything like that," said Salois.
The plan is to have lower St. Mary lake closed to the public until Aug. 27.
Montana Right Now was able to speak with community members in Browning,, and while they don't want to be named, they told us that they think BLES isn't doing enough to help find missing people.
Wagner is just one of hundreds men and women who fall under the missing and murdered indigenous people's movement.
People are saying they hope this search will bring some closure, at least to Leo's family.