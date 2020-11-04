Morningside Elementary principal presented Service Member Patriot Award

GREAT FALLS- The principal of Morningside Elementary was presented the Service Member Patriot Award Wednesday.
"The Patriot Award reflects the efforts made to support citizen warriors through a wide-range of measures including flexible schedules, time off prior to and after deployment, caring for families, and granting leaves of absence if needed," a release from Great Falls Public Schools says.
Kim was presented with the Service Member Patriot Award by Lt Col Maureen Maphies and CMSgt Steve Shovlin.
Great Falls Public Schools says the award recognizes supervisors for their outstanding efforts made to support her military employees while they are away from their civilian jobs working in a military status.