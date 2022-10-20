Mother of missing 3-year-old, Arden Pepion passes away

BROWNING, Mont. - Arbana Pepion, the mother of Arden Pepion, has passed away.
Her passing was announced by Diana Burd and shared to the Arden Pepion-Holding Hope SAR Facebook which is dedicated to finding Arden, a then 3-year-old who went missing in 2021.
The following is the post announcing Bana's passing from Diana Burd:
This morning Miss. Bana Pepion passed away peacefully at home with her husband Aaron Pepion at her side. We had a scheduled search today no one knew about. We were able to clear a majority of the log jams and most of the “roots from hell”. We stirred things up like we intended and will be able to return when the water clears. Our goal was to beat the snow and we did just that. We are so thankful to the Blackfeet Housing Authority for always “Holding Hope” as they have always assisted us. Thank you Mary Gordan, Jay St. Goddard and Buddy Gray for being the stand up people you are. Today was a tough one but Bana always knew we would not quit. I wanted to not go through with the search today but I know Arbana would have been upset with us. She had so much faith that one day we would find Arden her body was just getting tired. She made us laugh, she made us cry, and she even made us mad but she always came back ready to take on the world. Aaron, Arbana and the Holding Hope search crew have been through so much together over the past few years a big space is left in our hearts. Please keep Arbana, Aaron and the girls in you prayers. 😢😢😢
