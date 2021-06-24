CASCADE COUNTY, Mont. - While Montana is often known for its cowboys and rodeos, hundreds came to Great Falls this week from all over the country to celebrate another way of saddling up.
Vendors and organizers say this rally gives fans of all backgrounds a chance to share their love for motorcycling. With the sound of engines revving throughout, festivities filled the air as riders from different roads of life came together.
"It's kind of you know, the freedom and excitement of running around,” said Bob Allen, who’s running the Moto Pockets booth inside Four Seasons Arena. “You go too fast, it scares the hell out of you. So you know, it's kind of fun."
Allen, who drove from San Diego, has been riding all his life. "I started riding motorcycles when I was a kid in high school. Progressed through Harleys, BMWs," said the business owner. He tells Montana Right Now he kicked off his shop around bike bags around 20 years ago, after seeing a need while riding overseas.
"My trip through Central and South America required documents. You had to have a lot of proof of insurance to go crossing," he said.
As someone who's been selling at this rally for almost a decade, he says these events create more opportunities for vendors like himself.
"There's the people who go back to Virginia, back to Texas, back to Florida. They would take our brand back there and tell their dealers and stuff that this is available, here it is,” said Allen. “They look us up, and we'll get calls from all over the United States, trying to say you've got stuff that people like."
Plus, organizers tell me this benefits the city too, possibly bringing in about $1.5 million dollars to the local economy as event goers see what Great Falls has to offer.
"Our hope whenever we come to an area is that someone comes back after the fact and spends some more time here," said Executive Director Ted Moyer.
When asked about the projection, Great Falls Development Authority tells MRN that it’s a likely estimate, with bikers already exploring local shops and filling hotel rooms.
A lot of hotels are booked this week as a result, according to GFDA. If you're heading to the area and staying overnight, make sure you plan accordingly with that in mind.
The rally runs through to Saturday, and you can find the full schedule on its official website.