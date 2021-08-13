SHELBY, Mont. - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on I-15 in Shelby Thursday night.
According the the Montana Highway Patrol's fatality report, the motorcyclist was going northbound on I-15, hit his breaks for an unknown reason causing him to skid and lose control of the motorcycle.
The motorcycle tipped over, the motorcyclist fell off of it, left the roadway to the right and the motorcyclist stayed in the right lane of the interstate.
MHP said a vehicle was going northbound on I-15 in the right lane, and the driver did not see the motorcyclist lying on the road. The vehicle hit the motorcyclist who was pronounced dead on arrival, MHP said.
The motorcyclist was an 80-year-old man from Coutts Alberta.
Speed is considered a factor in the fatal crash.