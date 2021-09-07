GERALDINE, Mont. - A man died Monday after he crashed into a deer while driving his motorcycle in Geraldine Saturday, Montana Highway Patrol reported.
MHP said in the fatality report the motorcyclist was speeding southbound on Montana Highway 80 when he hit the deer near mile-marker 29 around 5 p.m. Saturday. The crash threw the motorcyclist off the motorcycle, and MHP said he was not wearing a helmet.
He was transported to Benefis Hospital in Great Falls and passed away Monday.
Alcohol and speed are considered factors in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.