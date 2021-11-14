MANCHESTER, Mont. - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday evening.
According to Montana Highway Patrol (MHP), a 2009 Harley Davidson was driving eastbound at a high rate of speed near Manchester.
The driver reportedly laid the motorcycle onto its left-hand side and it slid off the right edge of the road.
After that, the motorcycle hit wooden curbing and a steel post.
MHP says the driver was thrown from the bike and landed on the roadway.
The driver, a 42-year-old woman from Sun Prairie, was pronounced deceased on arrival. She was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Alcohol and speed are reported to be factors in the crash.