Weather Alert

...Very strong winds this afternoon over the western half of North Central MT... At 1 PM, very strong winds have developed over the western half of North Central MT. The strongest winds were along the front range of the Rockies, where wind gusts higher than 80 mph have already occurred. The strongest winds will affect areas around MacDonald Pass on Highway 12, Rogers Pass on Highway 200 and Marias Pass on Highway 2. Also, portions of Interstate 15 from Helena northward to the US Canadian border, along with portions of Highway 89 from Vaughn to north of St Mary. Additionally, strong winds are also affecting portions of Highway 200, from east of Great Falls to Lewistown. Be alert for areas of blowing dust and reduced visibility, along with blowing debris. This is a very strong wind event that is occurring, even for the normal windy areas. With wind gusts in excess of 80 mph, it can be dangerous to be outside or drive in. If you must travel, do so with caution.

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts over 60 mph expected. Gusts over 80 mph possible along the Rocky Mountain Front * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and west central Montana. * WHEN...From Noon today to Noon MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be very difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust may reduce visibility at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will let up slightly overnight tonight, but will restrengthen during the day on Monday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. &&