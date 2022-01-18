UPDATE: JAN. 19 AT 2:30 PM:
The Great Falls Rescue Mission sent video captured by their security cameras of a mountain lion that has been seen in Great Falls.
According to the Great Falls Rescue Mission, cameras caught the mountain lion behind the Cameron Family Center at 5:54 am and at the ReStore building before it headed down the alley to a trash enclosure.
It then went down the driveway at the Cameron Family Center and right by the rescue mission's Administration Office entrance before crossing 2nd Avenue South.
UPDATE: JAN. 19 AT 10:24 A.M.
Police said the same mountain lion that has been seen wandering around Great Falls the last few days has been spotted again Wednesday morning.
According to a Facebook post from the Great Falls Police Department, the mountain lion was sighted near Twenty-first Street and Sixth Avenue North.
Officers went to the location of the sighting to investigate but they did not see the mountain lion; however, they did see paw prints in the snow.
GFPD is asking the public to be aware of their surroundings, meaning also be looking up at the trees for the mountain lion, and watch out for pets.
Anyone who sees the mountain lion is asked to call 9-1-1 and be sure to mention the location of the sighting and direction of travel. Additionally, safely keep an eye on the animal until officers arrive if possible.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - On Monday, January 17, one man caught a mountain lion on camera wandering the streets in the Electric City.
The video started making the rounds on Facebook after it was posted by Matt Winkle.
In the post he says he saw the animal cross 8th street at the bridge and he tried to tail it but lost it.
He goes on to say in the post that he called the police about the incident and they responded but the mountain lion quickly ducked into an ally and vanished.
We spoke with Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks about this and they say while it's not something we see everyday, it's not completely unusual.
"It's well within the realm of possibility; simply because we're in mountain lion habitat. And I don't mean in the city, but surrounding the city. And anywhere we have deer, you also have the possibility of a lion passing through. I'm quiet certain this isn't a lion that's moved in and set up shop and living here," said David Hagengruber, information and education program manager for FWP, region 4.
Hagengruber says if you do see a mountain lion in town - don't get to close to it, give it room to escape, let it know you're human by yelling and making yourself big, and don't run.
