Weather Alert

...PATCHY FOG MAY RETURN TO PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND NORTH-CENTRAL MONTANA LATER THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT... Conditions will continue to improve over Central and North- central Montana this afternoon as visibilities increase and temperatures rise above freezing. Lingering lower level moisture combined with partial clearing skies may allow patchy fog to redevelop later this evening into the overnight hours. Drier air moving into the region will likely limit the coverage and density of the fog but isolated reduced visibility down to a quarter mile may be possible, especially for locations east and southeast of Great Falls. In addition to the reduced visibility, any wet road surfaces may refreeze as temperatures fall into the 20s tonight. Use caution if traveling tonight and be prepared for variable road condtions.