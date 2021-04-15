BROWNING, Mont. - Dental care and health screening will be offered to children on the Blackfeet Nation after the Montana State University received a grant.
MSU says they received a $50,000 grant from the Otto Bremer Trust which will enable them and their partners to provide services and screenings to about 400 children on the Blackfeet Reservation in 2021.
The program expands similar services that have been offered to the Northern Cheyenne Tribe and funded by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services since 2018, said Laura Larsson, MSU nursing professor who developed and leads the program, called One Community in Health according to a release from MSU.
Screenings and care for Head Start and Early Head Start students at the Blackfeet Nation are being provided three times this year in classroom settings.
The release says services include height and weight measurements and immunizations, as well as vision, hearing, blood pressure and body mass index screenings, all provided by MSU nursing students under supervision. Nursing students also apply fluoride varnish and assist with applying dental sealants.
Nonprofit, Smiles Across Montana, is also providing dental cleanings and care for children between the ages of two and five.
In addition, teachers in the Early Head Start and Head Start classrooms receive a dental care curriculum developed by One Community in Health, which provides lessons on the importance of a healthy mouth the release says.
Supplies will be provided by the program for twice-a-day brushing in the classroom, as well as supplies for brushing at home.
You can read the full release from Montana State University here.