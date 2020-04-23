HAVRE- Montana State University-Northern is keeping current safeguards and procedures through the end of the academic term.
MSU-Northern Chancellor, Greg Kegel wrote an update to the campus community that the decision was in response to the direction provided by the Commissioner of Higher Education.
According to Kegel’s update, safety guidelines include but are not limited to:
Community members and students will continue to make appointments with offices on campus to conduct university business.
Library will continue to be available for student use as needed by appointment only.
Employees working remotely will continue to do so, especially those who are vulnerable or who have household members who are vulnerable.
Students are strongly discouraged from congregating in groups on campus, and visitors are not allowed in the residence halls.
Food Service operations will continue unchanged.
No in or out of state business travel is permitted.
No events on campus are permitted.
The Armory Gymnasium remains closed.
The MSUN Bookstore remains closed.
A response team from MSU-Northern is working on a plan for students to retrieve their belongings after the academic term has ended while adhering to the 14-day mandatory quarantine for travelers from out of state.
Retrievals will be done by appointment only.
A plan to reopen the campus in phases through the summer and fall is being worked on as well.