GREAT FALLS - With roughly a month left to go before the 2020 Fall semester, faculty at Montana State University Northern say they’re looking at ways to continue education, while lowering the risk of spreading the novel Coronavirus.
After going online only in the middle of spring, MSU Northern says it’s working on plans for students and staff to safely return to the classroom.
One such measure? Placing signs and seats spaced apart for social distancing in face-to-face classes, with sanitation stations and surface wipe-downs between sessions.
“There’ll be, you know, spray bottles and stuff right there. They can wipe [surfaces] down themselves if they felt it needed additional safeguards,” said Jimm Potter, director of MSU Northern’s University Relations.
You can also expect slightly smaller classroom sizes to accommodate the space needed between seats.
Additionally, students can switch to online learning in situations where they need to quarantine themselves. This can include recorded lectures or live digital lessons.
“We would also need to be able to deliver that class from a distance at the same time we’re delivering that class in person,” Potter explained.
But classes aren’t the only things facing changes as a result of the current pandemic.
”It impacts how we do our orientation, the activities that we used to do for mixers and different things, we’re having to rethink all of that,” said Potter. “Flexible is going to be the understatement of the year. We’re just going to able to do whatever is needed to accommodate the students.”
While safety plans may shift depending on the COVID-19 situation, Potter says the school wants to give as much normalcy as possible to campus life.
“Clubs and things will run. They’ll maybe be put in a bigger space, spread out a little more,” he said.
For the next week, MSU Northern staff will go through workshops on making online classes and content before school starts in August.