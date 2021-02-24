GREAT FALLS, Mont. - After more than a week of disastrous weather, one Montana couple is in Texas helping the Lone Star state piece themselves back together.
Joe and Danielle Leinhard own Straight Flush Drain Solutions in Great Falls and have family down in the Houston, Texas area. Once the storms hit, he got a call for help.
"My kid brother lives down here... he called with a problem himself, I walked him through it on facetime and sent him to the store to get the parts and tools to fix his own. Then he explained how everybody else in the area and his neighborhood were in the same boat as he was," Joe said.
That's when he and his wife say they knew they were happy to get the call for help.
"It was almost like they pulled our number. Like hey, you're a plumber, you know how to fix things - let’s go. So, we really didn't even think, we didn't hesitate," Joe said.
With the help of their staff and local businesses from around Central Montana, the Leinhard's packed up water, pipes, and anything else they needed in order to get Texans some help.
"We went to our local supply houses and loaded up as much as we could probably $10-12,000 dollars' worth of repair parts because they have nothing down here," Joe said.
"The past week and a half has been pretty crazy," Texas resident Jonathan Caudle said. "We all tried to prepare for this sort of thing. But I know one thing a lot of people, including us, didn't prepare for is losing your power... and that kind of made things way worse than it could have/would have been."
Like so many others, Caudle’s roof collapsed. This is because in Texas they run piping through the ceiling and when the pipes burst, things literally came crashing down.
"It's kind of wild, it's weird to think cause when we have a flood it comes from the bottom and apparently when they have a flood here from their pipes it comes from the top," Joe said.
They told me since they got to Texas, it's been non-stop.
So, when you pull into a neighborhood to start working on one house you get people coming out and asking if you have time can you come look at mine. And it's just... it's insane," said Joe.
The Montana couple isn't looking to make a buck, but rather just cover costs.
"We're really taking it on a case-by-case basis. If somebody can't afford to pay, we're not going to make them. It's more important that they have water and everything that's necessary for day-to-day life than it is for us to have to recoup that cost. Cause most of them just need a simple, easy patch and it's not like we're out a ton," Danielle saud.
While that generosity is incredible, the Leinhard's tell Montana Right Now it's even more incredible to see the generosity of neighbors helping neighbors.
"Most of them will pay more and say go take care of my neighbor too. So, it's really really rewarding to get to see even in their struggle, how much they're willing to help each other," Joe said.
Joe tells us a lot of plumbers are booked out months in advance since these storms and supply stores are running low on parts.
"That’s one thing that's been a huge issue is the availability of plumbers. I mean, there are a lot of plumbers in the Houston area because it's big. But it's not enough to do all of the work that we have here," Caudle said.
For Caudle, the help doesn't go unnoticed, and he's not surprised these two came from Big Sky country.
"Everyone in Montana wants to help and goes out of their way to kind of do something for their neighbor or help somebody else and stuff like that," Caudle said.
Joe and Danielle plan to stay and help in Texas for as long as they can. Joe says he'll have to make a quick trip back to Great Falls for drill weekend for the Air National Guard but he expects to be back in Texas right after that.
"It could be a couple weeks, it could be a month and a half. We really haven't decided to or planned anything serious because we just want to help as many people as we can," Joe said.