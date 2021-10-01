MT Expo Park Advisory Board gets axed

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Cascade County commissioners voted to dissolve the Montana Expo Park Advisory Board today, after all seven board members gave public comments against this resolution.
The Cascade County Commission inherited the advisory board in 2009 when they took over management at the Montana Expo Park.
Since then, it seems as though there has been a power struggle between the board and commissioners, and as commissioner Don Ryan said, they got a few things done but they were not making enough progress.
"Rather than try to publicly embarrass a person to try to ask them to leave the board, it was best in this situation to just say "you know we’re going to dissolve this and try to go with somebody new’,” Ryan said.
Now, the commissioners' plan is to build a "resource team" consisting of individuals representing each area of the Montana state fair. they will begin this process next week by sending lettings to gauge interest