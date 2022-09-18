GREAT FALLS, Mont. - J Gilbert Myllymaki returned home from his Honor Flight experience on September 18, 2022 at 12:40 P.M. and was greeted by friends, family, veterans, and the boy scouts.
"I was just surprised that I was chosen. Yeah, it's an honor," said Myllymaki.
He was just one of the WWII veterans who participated in the Honor Flight.
"Well, it was pretty fast and I had a lot and a lot of this kind of stuff. we we went to a lot of memorials. A lot of memorials spent all day looking at them," said Myllymaki.
On top of his welcome home surprise, he also got another surprise at the Montana Pillar at the WWII memorial by U.S. Representative Matt Rosendale who awarded him his medals from his service during the war.
"Well, one Asiatic Pacific Medal and the other one is a medal for war to victory medal," said Myllymaki.
He was presented the Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal, World War II Victory medal, an Honorable Reserve Discharge Button, and a Honorable Service Lapel Pin.
"Well, I'm glad I'm home. Glad to be here. I could be a dead one, so, I'm be glad to be here and thank you," said Myllymaki.
