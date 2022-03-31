GREAT FALLS, Mont. - We spent the last 31 days of March 2022 asking women about female empowerment, what Women's History Month means to them, and what advice they have for young girls.
As we wrap up March, which is Women's History Month, here is what they had to say...
"So you think about March being Women's History Month let's just talk for a second about Rosie the Riveter. What did she do? She got involved, she used her talent, and her work ethic to build things. Now she's famous as Rosie the Riveter, she built things, she picked up a tool and she helped build things. She was a real person. Any young woman, whether you're in middle school, high school, college, or just out in the world - if you have a natural ability or a talent or an interest in building and creating, look at the skilled trades. We need people to work on projects, we need houses, to build roads, we need our cars fixed. If you like to problem solve and if you like to work with your hands, there are a plethora of opportunities in the skilled trades," said Mary Heller, state director for SkillsUSA Montana.
"Advice I would have for young girls during Women's History Month is to actually look at some of the women that have been before us and see what they have accomplished under different circumstances. Not necessarily more difficult, but we've really got some challenges in our communities right now with COVID and our economy. It's really inspiring for these young girls to look back at these historic women that have done some really wonderful things," said Sandi Filipowicz, executive director, YWCA of Great Falls.
"If you are already empowered yourself, you can take somebody under your wings and you can influence them, and that in turn, they can be empowered as well. And it's just a cycle. Empowered women will influence future generations as well," said SSgt Jane Nucal, senior controller, MMOC, MAFB.
"My main piece of advice is, you know it's frustrating sometimes when you feel like you have to work hard, harder than other people around you but that's life and it's not specific to being a female. Work hard and shoot for your goals and don't let anything stop you. You know, starting out as a mechanic, you know I felt like I had to prove myself. But if I look back, it wasn't just based off of being a female, it's having to prove yourself in life no matter if you're a female or a male. So, just work harder than everyone else around you. And if that's your goal to make chief, then you can do it," said CMSgt Kimberly Gronning, chief of maintenance operation flight & maintenance group, MANG.
"You know, I think it gives you hope, doesn't it? To know that you can achieve anything you want in your life if you do the right things. When I came in I was right out of high school. You know, I was just hoping that I could just get by and have enough money to do a few things with it and have a little education and some fun. Can you imagine the women today and the little girls today that are looking to aspire to be chiefs or to be anything they want to be. I think it's wonderful," said Jayne Hewett, retired command chief, MANG.
"I think you just have to keep pushing yourself my whole life I felt like I didn't fit in and then I found the auto shop and then I finally fit, I just I fell in love. But it was a long search... I mean I grew up, I was six years old being bullied, and then I was in middle school being bullied, and then I was in high school and I found the auto shop and I have friends with the same interests as me and it's just... it's a family," said Macie Vinaras, Senior at Great Falls High School.
"When I was a little girl and I saw someone with a uniform I was terrified. I saw them and I was in absolute awe. So, I never really imagined myself being able to wear the uniform. So, when that opportunity arose to me I was very intimidated by it. But now that I'm here you realize that people are just, everybody is a person. So, don't be intimidated by the uniform, don't be intimidated by a job that seems to be primarily men, like we all can seriously just pull our own weight and do the same thing that they can," said SrA Corinne Smith with the 40th Helicopter Squadron.
"It's kind of cliché, but if you can dream it you can achieve it. You are strong, you are capable. And there are tile models out there whether they be male or female that are doing the things that you want to one day be able to achieve. So it is within reach and it is within your reach, so best of luck you got this," said Capt Marine Blair, flight commander, MAFB.
"Absolutely have faith in yourself and just follow your gut and do what makes you happy; whatever that is," said 2d Lt. Allison Dickerson, missileer, MAFB.
"I would just say that opportunities are endless. You can do anything you want to do if you out your kind to it and there are no limitations for women. Get out there and do what you want to do and go for it," said Capt Audrey Case, a pilot for the 40th Helicopter Squadron.
"It's okay to have doubts, but don't let those doubts hold you back from knowing you can do something. Cause you absolutely can. Don't be scared, just do it. It's okay to fail, you have multiple tries to do it," said SrA Jenny Riddick, MAFB.
"The sky's the limit. There is no ceiling so don't think of it as a ceiling. Just think about it as a ceiling. Just think what you want to attack and take it. Whether you need education for it, whether you need experience for it, there is nothing stopping you ever. Only you, you only hold yourself back," said CMSgt Amber Westie, command chief of the 120th Airlift Wing.
"Find out what your dream is, do what you love. The Air National Guard, we have jobs for everybody. You want to be a photographer, we got that job. You want to be a nurse, we got that job. You want to fly planes, we got that job. Decide what it is you love to do and then swing for the stars, just go for it. We've all done it, you can do it too," said CMSgt Teresa Parker, mission support group superintendent chief, MANG.
"I believe in equality. If you can do it, go for it. If you have the qualifications to do something, go for it. If it's your dream, if it's a part of your goals, absolutely go for it. Nothing should dictate whether or not you can achieve something," said SSgt Nucal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.