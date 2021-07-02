GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The 4th of July is a time where we celebrate our freedoms and typically it's filled with fun fireworks.
But many people may not be aware that those celebrations could affect others in a negative way.
Whether it's the booming sounds, bright sights, or even the burning smell fireworks can cause nightmares, flashbacks and anxiety in those with PTSD who fought for those freedoms we're celebrating.
"Smells in particular, that old factory system, our sense of smell and our connections to the brain, that's very powerful. And then when a person smells those smells again - which may be many years later - that can often activate those traumatic memories to rush back and cause a powerful anxiety response in the individual," said Dr. Robert Connell, acting associate chief of staff for mental health services with the Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS).
The Montana Department of Veteran Affairs says a conversation is the simplest way to start awareness and support when it comes to considering veterans and the impact fireworks have.
"When people experience traumatic events, when that trauma is severe or repeated, our brain processes that information in a different way than we typically process normal information," said Dr. Connell.
The Treasure State has a high veteran population, so the VA has some tips for you if you're going through a difficult time.
"Utilize your coping strategies, engage with family and friends, and then the 3rd suggestion I would have is to utilize those tools that are available such as ptsd.va.gov and there are a lot of resources on that website including free apps that veterans can use," said Dr. Connell.
Here are some other useful tips:
- Veterans who receive their healthcare from MTVAHCS can call 406-447-6000 to speak with a counselor on coping mechanisms, anxiety, flashbacks, and any other mental health support.
- Veterans in crisis and those concerned about them can call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 (press 1) to talk with qualified responders or visit veteranscrisisline.net.
- Veterans experiencing PTSD can access a free app on their smartphones called PTSD Coach, which includes coping mechanisms for PTSD.
- Earplugs, headphones, and white noise machines can help block out the noise of fireworks.
- Consider heading out of town to quieter places or where fireworks are not allowed.
For others, here are a few tips to help start that conversation with those around you.
"Checking in with your neighbors and asking if it's alright with them and touching base with friends and family members who may have served in the military and making sure we are supportive to them during this time," said Dr. Connell.
Many veterans realize and know to expect fireworks on the 4th of July - but not at 2:00 a.m. or 2:00 p.m. on the days leading up to and after the 4th.
So, the VA reminds everyone to be considerate of others before starting your celebrations.