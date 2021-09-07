GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Montana VA Healthcare System cares for over 4,000 women veterans.
Tomorrow, September 8, MTVAHCS is holding a virtual townhall for women to focus on their needs.
"We want our women veterans to know that we recognize them, we know they're out there. We're hoping with it being a women's only townhall, that they'll feel comfortable and relaxed enough to be able to participate without any anxiety or barriers that they may with it being a more integrated group," said Susan Calentine, MTVAHCS women veteran program manager.
They are splitting the townhall into 2 sections, at first they are going to focus on women veterans needs and services at the VA.
"We offer maternity care, we also offer infertility care, we work with our PACT teams mammography and cervical cancer screening, we provide transgender care, and gynecological care as well," said Calentine.
And those are just services specific for women, they'll also be talking about primary care, mental health services, benefits, and so much more.
Calentine says they are also going to be talking about new programs.
"We'll be speaking providing information about that pelvic floor program and that is a great great need amongst our women veterans of all ages,"
That's just one of the new programs they'll introduce.
Calentine is a veteran herself and she says this townhall is needed.
"These are services that we've worked for and that frankly that these women veterans deserve. And I'm very passionate, obviously, about our facility, what we can provide and I think we provide the best care anywhere," said Calentine.