GREAT FALLS- The Montana Department of Veteran Affairs is trying to clear up any confusion with their vaccine rollout.
And while it's not the safest idea to have an in-person gathering these days, the VA is taking to the internet to answer all your COVID-19 questions.
All in an effort to keep you informed on things like distribution, vaccine status updates, and anything else you want to talk about.
By Thursday, February 25, the VA will have provided first doses of the Moderna vaccine to over 11% of enrolled veterans, which is over 5,500 vets in 11 different areas of the state.
MTVAHCS chief of staff, Dr. JP Maganito says they are ready to answer any question that comes their way.
"A lot of the questions that I think will come regarding COVID will be not just vaccination but also what are things that we are doing currently in our health care system that might be reflective of where we're at as a state, as a nation. Those are the things I anticipate we'll be able to answer for them," said Dr. Maganito.
But it's not just veterans who can ask questions - family members, care givers, or anyone else can also join in.
The virtual town hall is February 25 from 5:00-6:00pm and while it ends at 6, they say they guarantee they'll answer any further questions after the meeting through phone calls or chats.
Dr. Maganito says they guarantee to get back to everyone that reaches out.
To access the virtual townhall, you can call 1-866-478-3358 or visit www.access.live/MontanaVATownHall.
If you can't access the townhall, the VA will also be live streaming it on their Facebook page.