GREAT FALLS, Mont. - As the situation in Afghanistan unfolds, the Taliban gaining power, and the American troops withdrawing, there is a wide range of opinions and emotions amongst service members and veterans.
While some people may be feeling relief having their loved one in the military come home, others are experiencing anger or sadness - feeling like their time and work overseas has all been for nothing.
Michael LaCour is an Afghanistan veteran, serving in the army for 22 years before moving to Montana and working as a licensed professional mental health counselor at the Ft. Harrison VA.
He says whether it's pain, anger, confusion, depression, or other feelings, he feels the same way other vets do about the changes we're seeing in Afghanistan.
Lacour says his experience helps him relate and understand what others are going through.
"All of these emotions are definitely natural to feel. Especially those with PTSD or depression or anxiety or adjustment disorder. And So one of the things we feel is a feeling of sadness. A sadness that we may feel as if 'wow why did we even participate in something of that nature if we're now pulling out," said LaCour.
He says the Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) just wants to help veterans focus on the positive and good that has come from serving and protecting the United States.
"If we can look at the big picture of our service and what we did to assist others and help others, and not just foreign countries but our fellow soldiers, male/female alike. Then we have a sense of knowing that our service meant something," said LaCour.
Doctor Robert Connell with the MTVAHCS says while he doesn't have hard data, there has been a recent rise in calls to the Veterans Crisis Line.
But the national office of suicide prevention within the VA is offering more support to VA's around the country to help handle the increase.
"The things that veterans are going through right now as well as their families and non-veterans. There are a lot of stressful events in the world right now and to have difficulty coping with those stressful events is normal," said Dr. Connell.
"Just today I walked down the hall I went and saw a fellow veteran who happens to be a psychiatric nurse practitioner. And I said hey I'm hurting and I'm not really sure why. and so we processed it. And so to find the support to talk about why I'm confused or why I'm angry and being able to process those feelings makes me feel better," said LaCour.
LaCour says veterans took an oath to defend their country and that makes them a hero.
He encourages them to seek help if they need it.
"Treatment works. We have very effective state-of-the-art treatments available at the VA and we'd encourage veterans to utilize that... Also, social support is extremely important during these times of increased stressors," said Connell.
Both Connell and LaCour stressed to us that veterans are not alone during this time and it's not just veterans dealing with mixed emotions about this situation.
Below we have listed some resources and coping strategies from the VA directly.
General coping strategies:
- Engage in Positive Activities. Try to engage in positive, healthy, or meaningful activities, even if they are small, simple actions. Doing things that are rewarding, meaningful, or enjoyable, even if you don’t feel like it, can make you feel better.
- Stay Connected. Spend time with people who give you a sense of security, calm, or happiness, or those who best understand what you are going through.
- Practice Good Self Care. Look for positive coping strategies that help you manage your emotions. Listening to music, exercising, practicing breathing routines, spending time in nature or with animals, journaling, or reading inspirational text are some simple ways to help manage overwhelming or distressing emotions.
- Stick to Your Routines. It can be helpful to stick to a schedule for when you sleep, eat, work, and do other day-to-day activities.
- Limit Media Exposure. Limit how much news you take in if media coverage is increasing your distress.
- Use a mobile app. Consider one of VA’s self-help apps (see https://www.ptsd.va.gov/appvid/mobile/) such as PTSD Coach which has tools that can help you deal with common reactions like, stress, sadness, and anxiety. You can also track your symptoms over time.
- PTSD Coach Online. A series of online video coaches will guide you through 17 tools to help you manage stress. PTSD Coach Online is used on a computer, rather than a mobile device, and therefore can offer tools that involve writing.
If you develop your own ways of adapting to ongoing events and situations, you may gain a stronger sense of being able to deal with challenges, a greater sense of meaning or purpose, and an ability to mentor and support others in similar situations.
Resources available right now:
- Veterans Crisis Line - If you are having thoughts of suicide, call 1-800-273-8255, then PRESS 1 or visit http://www.veteranscrisisline.net/
- For emergency mental health care, you can also go directly to your local VA medical center 24/7 regardless of your discharge status or enrollment in other VA health care.
- Vet Centers - Discuss how you feel with other Veterans in these community-based counseling centers. 70% of Vet Center staff are Veterans. Call 1-877-927-8387 or find one near you.
- VA Mental Health Services Guide - This guide will help you sign up and access mental health services.
- MakeTheConnection.net - information, resources, and Veteran to Veteran videos for challenging life events and experiences with mental health issues.
- RallyPoint - Talk to other Veterans online. Discuss: What are your feelings as the Taliban reclaim Afghanistan after 20 years of US involvement?
- Download VA's self-help apps - Tools to help deal with common reactions like, stress, sadness, and anxiety. You can also track your symptoms over time.
- Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) - Request a Peer Mentor
- VA Women Veterans Call Center - Call or text 1-855-829-6636 (M-F 8AM - 10PM & SAT 8AM - 6:30PM ET)
- VA Caregiver Support Line - Call 1-855-260-3274 (M-F 8AM - 10PM & SAT 8AM - 5PM ET)
- Together We Served -Find your battle buddies through unit pages
- George W. Bush Institute - Need help or want to talk? Check In or call:1-630-522-4904 or email: checkin@veteranwellnessalliance.org
- Elizabeth Dole Foundation Hidden Heroes - Join the Community
- American Red Cross Military Veteran Caregiver Network - Peer Support and Mentoring
- Team Red, White & Blue - Hundreds of events weekly. Find a chapter in your area.
- Student Veterans of America - Find a campus chapter to connect with.