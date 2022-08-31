Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks
GLASGOW– Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Region 6 game wardens are seeking any information regarding a mule deer buck that was shot, beheaded, and left to waste about 15 miles west of Glasgow on the Bentonite Road, between Paulo Reservoir and the Bentonite plant in Valley County.
On Aug. 29, Glasgow wardens received a call concerning a dead deer observed near the Bentonite Road. After assessing the situation, Warden Wyatt Pickens determined that the deer was shot with a high caliber firearm, likely on Saturday or Sunday, Aug. 27 or 28.
Anyone with possible information about this is encouraged to visit https://myfwp.mt.gov/fwpPub/tipmont to provide details, call the FWP violation reporting hot line at 1-800-TIP-MONT, or call Warden Pickens directly at 406-263-0067. Folks with information may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
