CHINOOK, Mont. - Two mule deer bucks were found after they were shot and left to waste near Lloyd.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reports Game Warden Haden Hussey received a call on April 29 concerning the dead deer left on the Young Ranch, one mile north of the Hungry Hollow Rd. and Lloyd Rd. intersection.
It was determined both deer were shot with a small-caliber weapon and left to waste in the ditch.
If you have possible information on this incident, you are encouraged to visit the FWP website here, to call the FWP violation reporting hotline at 1-800-TIP-MONT or call Warden Hussey directly at 406-942-2191.
Anyone with information may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
