GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A person fleeing law enforcement caused a crash involving multiple cars in Great Falls Friday.
The Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) reports 55-year-old Don Lee David Stratton was wanted on a $750,000 revocation warrant, and that his original charges were sex offenses, with at least one minor victim.
GFPD patrol officers, GFPD detectives and a Cascade County sheriff's deputy stopped Stratton in his vehicle just north of Great Falls near 15th St. North before he fled southbound into town.
While fleeing, Stratton reportedly caused an accident involving three cars on 14th St. and 2nd Ave. North.
Two victim vehicles were significantly damaged with minor injuries to the occupants who were not taken to the hospital.
Stratton's vehicle also sustained serious damage, with Stratton suffering significant, but non-life threatening injuries.
GFPD says Stratton was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
In addition to the $750,000 warrant, Stratton will be charged with felony criminal endangerment and several traffic related charges.
