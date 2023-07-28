UPDATE:
The crash scene has been cleared of debris and the cars involved have been towed away.
“HUGE THANKS to GFPD Volunteers Debbie and Lisa, for protecting the crash lane. Police officers have been busy today, handling several incidents happening at the same time across the city. The volunteers are trained to help at crash scenes and, in this case, their presence freed up Officer Kazior to respond to another call. #TeamGFPD” the Great Falls Police Department shared.
We have reached to the Great Falls Police Department asking for more information on the crash and will provide updates as more information becomes available.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - First responders are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on 10th Ave. S and 13th St. in Great Falls.
Injuries are reportedly involved in the crash.
The Great Falls Police Department is asking people in the area to slow down and follow instructions of emergency personnel at the scene.
