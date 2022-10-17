GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Multiple agencies were involved in a serious incident and pursuit of a vehicle, according to the Great Falls Police Department.
The situation was happening on the south and west side of Great Falls.
GFPD says the incident has come to an end and schools have resumed as normal after being put into a state of 'shelter in place'.
GFPD will release more information when it is available and we'll be sure to keep you updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.